Why Yerry Mina and Tom Davies were absent for Everton’s victory over Dynamo Kyiv

Yerry Mina and Tom Davies were omitted from Everton's pre-season friendly victory over Dynamo Kyiv as a precaution.
The pair both started last Sunday's 4-2 victory over Blackpool.
However, neither were included in Frank Lampard's squad for the 'Match For Peace' against the Ukranian outfit at Goodison Park.
The Toffees eased to a 3-0 victory courtesy of a Dwight McNeil double on his unofficial debut - only a day after signing from Burnely - and a Dominic Calvert-Lewin header.
Everton open their 2022-23 Premier League season against Chelsea in a week's time.
And with that seemingly in mind, Mina or Davies were not risked.
A post on Everton's live blog of the game read: “Yerry Mina and Tom Davies have been left out of tonight's friendly as a precaution.”
Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Andre Gomes were also absent from Everton’s squad.
Seamus Coleman and Asmir Begovic remain on the sidelines with injury.