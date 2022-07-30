Why Yerry Mina and Tom Davies were absent for Everton’s victory over Dynamo Kyiv

Everton earned a 3-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv at Goodison Park.

Yerry Mina and Tom Davies were omitted from Everton's pre-season friendly victory over Dynamo Kyiv as a precaution.

The pair both started last Sunday's 4-2 victory over Blackpool.

However, neither were included in Frank Lampard's squad for the 'Match For Peace' against the Ukranian outfit at Goodison Park.

The Toffees eased to a 3-0 victory courtesy of a Dwight McNeil double on his unofficial debut - only a day after signing from Burnely - and a Dominic Calvert-Lewin header.

Everton open their 2022-23 Premier League season against Chelsea in a week's time.

And with that seemingly in mind, Mina or Davies were not risked.

A post on Everton's live blog of the game read: “Yerry Mina and Tom Davies have been left out of tonight's friendly as a precaution.”

Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Andre Gomes were also absent from Everton’s squad.