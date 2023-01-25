‘Will be ruthless’ - Farhad Moshiri makes Bill Kenwright and Everton board claims

Everton fans have called for sweeping changes to the Goodison Park hierarchy.

Farhad Moshiri has declared he would be prepared to be ‘ruthless’ to make changes to the Everton board - but feels they are not required.

The Toffees’ majority owner gave a widespread interview to the Fan Advisory Board amid the current plight the club finds itself in.

Advertisement

Everton sit 19th in the Premier League table and two points adrift of safety, having sacked manager Frank Lampard earlier this week.

But supporters believe problems run far deeper at Goodison Park. There have been widespread calls for Moshiri to make ‘sweeping changes’ to the hierarchy, with calls to sack the board. It consists of chairman Bill Kenwright, chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, finance director Grant Ingles and non-executive director Graeme Sharp.

Moshiri says he hears the calls from Evertonians - but has faith in the board.

He said: “I think it is a great time to be able to talk to fans. I have sent a few open letters and would actually like to meet fans in person, to have a face-to-face with them. This is the most critical time in our history and almost an existential point. Bill Kenwright is one of the most loved and respected men in football and Denise, I have seen first-hand the work she does on the stadium and all facets of club development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everton fans display banners protesting the club board during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on January 06, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“We have a very able finance director who is a chartered accountant and one of our former legends on the board - the skillset and mix is good. I have faith in this board. In the past, I have removed directors and have appointed directors. I am not shy to make changes. We make changes when there is a need and we will be ruthless.

“We need calm and we need to go past our current position on the pitch. I feel the pain, I hear what the fans say - they have points and we will be addressing them. I don’t miss out anything, I have a list of all the points and I deal with everything. I am committed to this club, not just the stadium but to join the elite.

“But I need your help - the fans are the most important part of the Everton institution and we need to go through this together. Only we can go through this together. Everton has been dependent on Goodison and the 12th man. I know we are much weaker without the full-hearted support of the fans and I will do whatever it takes to get fans on board.

Advertisement