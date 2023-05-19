Everton and Wolves injury news for the Premier League fixture at Molineux.

Everton aim to give their Premier League survival hopes a boost when they travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (15.00 BST).

The Toffees have two games remaining to avoid relegation - although that could be confirmed before the final day of the season. As things stand, Sean Dyche’s side sit one point and one place above the bottom three.

But a win for Everton against Wolves will put huge pressure on 18th-placed Leeds United and 19th-placed Leicester City. The pair are not in action until after the Toffees, with Leeds facing West Ham on Sunday and Leicester meeting Newcastle the following day.

Should the Blues deliver a triumph at Molineux and their rivals suffer defeats then Dyche’s men will be safe. That’s not something that the Everton boss will be thinking about too much, though. The focus will only be on getting the job done against Wolves.

The Molineux outfit were in a precarious position themselves before Julen Lopetegui replaced Bruno Lage as head coach last November. They’re now clear of the danger and sit 13th in the table. While Wolves don’t have too much to play for, they’ll still want to take momentum into next season.

Ahead of the clash, here’s a look at the team news for both sides.

1 . Chiquinho - out The Wolves winger has not played this season after suffering a knee injury in pre-season.

2 . Sasa Kalajdzic - out The Wolves striker suffered an ACL injury on his debut in September and is unlikely to be back until next season.

3 . Boubacar Traore - out The midfielder hasn’t played for Wolves since November.

4 . Seamus Coleman - out The Everton captain has had successful knee surgery after being stretchered off in a 2-2 draw at Leicester and won’t play again this season.