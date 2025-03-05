Everton and Wolves injury news ahead of the Premier League clash at Molineuz.

Everton aim to stretch their unbeaten Premier League form to eight matches when they travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (8pm GMT kick-off).

The Toffees will be well-refreshed after having no match for 10 days. They have put their hiatus to good use having trained in the United Arab Emirates to help recharge. David Moyes has achieved remarkable results since he returned to the Goodison Park hot seat in January. Everton have stormed their way out of a Premier League relegation battle and now sit 15 points above the bottom three.

Wolves, however, are still in a scrap to retain their top-flight status. The Molineux club are five points above the drop zone and still at threat of being pulled into a dogfight.

Both outfits have had injury issues to contend with of late. Ahead of the game, here’s an early look at the team news.

Wolves team news

Matheus Cunha - out

Wolves' talisman has to serve at least a three-match suspension after being sent-off for headbutting Milos Kerkez is an FA Cup loss to Bournemouth.

Yerson Mosquera - out

The centre-back may not play again this season as he battles from from an ACL injury.

Sasa Kalajdzic - out

The striker is still recovering from a third ACL rupture of his career while he was on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt last season.

Enso Gonzalez - out

The 20-year-old winger suffered a serious knee injury while representing Paraguay at the Olympics during the summer. Gonzalez underwent an operation.

Leon Chiwone - out

The young striker won't play again this season after rupturing his ACL.

Rodrigo Gomes - doubt

The wing-back has missed the past three games with an unspecified problem.

Emmanuel Agbadou - doubt

The defender, who signed for Wolves in January, has also been on the treatment table for the previous three games because of a hamstring complaint.

Goncalo Guedes - doubt

The Portugal international is another Wolves player who has missed out for the past three fixtures because of a knee issue.

Everton team news

Orel Mangala - out

The on-loan Lyon midfielder suffered an ACL injury against Brighton & Hove Albion in January and will not play again this campaign.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - out

The striker is still recovering from a serious hamstring injury and is unlikely to be back until next month.

Iliman Ndiaye - out

Dwight McNeil - out

The versatile forward has been unavailable for the past three months because of a knee issue. McNeil has an operation last month and is still on the road to recovery.

Armando Broja - out

The striker is still absent because of an ankle injury sustained in January. However, Broja was spotted on the grass in the UAE and it appears he's getting closer to fitness.

Seamus Coleman - out

The Everton captain has been troubled with a calf injury throughout the season and made only four appearances.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - return

The attacking midfielder missed the Brentford game because of the birth of his child. Doucoure linked up with the squad in the UAE and is back in contention to start.