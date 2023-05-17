Everton and Wolves injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Molineux.

Everton make the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday - where they could well seal their Premier League status.

The Toffees remain in the dogfight at the foot of the table with just two matches remaining. As things stand, Sean Dyche’s side are one point and one place above the drop zone.

However, should Everton prove victorious against Wolves then they could seal survival come Monday evening should 18th-placed Leeds United lose to West Ham and then Leicester City are defeated by Newcastle United.

Still, the Blues won’t be thinking about how other results could help them and will be fully focused on Wolves. Everton were defeated 3-0 by champions-elect Manchester City last weekend but could take plenty of positives from their performance.

And they'll still be buoyed by thrashing Brighton & Hove Albion 5-1 in their last away game.

But Wolves will prove a significant test even if they’re already safe from the drop. Julen Lopetegui’s appointment as manager in November has proven a shrewd one and they’ll be aiming for a strong end to the season to take momentum into 2023-24.

Ahead of the encounter, here’s an early look at the injury situation for both teams.

1 . LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Max Kilman of Wolverhampton Wanderers is shown a yellow card by referee Craig Pawson during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park on December 26, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

2 . Chiquinho - out The Wolves winger has not played this season after suffering a knee injury in pre-season.

3 . Sasa Kalajdzic - out The Wolves striker suffered an ACL injury on his debut in September and is unlikely to be back until next season.

4 . Boubacar Traore - out The midfielder hasn’t played for Wolves since November.