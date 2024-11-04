Everton FC news: The defeat at the weekend saw Sean Dyche’s side lose their five-game unbeaten run.

Everton’s poor start to the season may be even worse than fans realise as an interesting statistic has been revealed.

If you’re Sean Dyche, you may want to look away now; Everton are currently having a worse start to this campaign than they did in the 2022/23 campaign under Frank Lampard. Of course, the former Chelsea manager ignited the fanbase after they escaped from relegation in 2022 but their season started poorly months after.

Lampard eventually exited in the January of that season before Dyche was brought it in to pull off an audacious relegation escape attempt - something which he passed with flying colours as Everton confirmed their safety with a few games to go. Still, it was a season that nearly condemned them to the Championship which came from their poor start.

For Everton, a bad start could turn into a dismal half-season after their upcoming eight games. The first four are winnable games against the likes of a struggling West Ham United side, Wolves, Brentford and Manchester United where they will feel more confident than the four games which proceed it. After that, they face Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City in consecutive games and if Dyche is struggling for points after the next eight games - he could be under real pressure.

2024/25 so far

As it stands, Dyche’s side sit 16th and have nine points after 10 games, boasting wins over Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace. That also includes five losses and three draws. Comparing that to Lampard’s opening to his final half-season in charge, it is very similar but slightly better off.

Start of the 2022/23 season

Lampard’s opening to the season saw them lose four times, win twice and draw four totalling 10 points which is just one point better off and they sat just two places ahead on 14th. Comparing to Dyche’s first full season last year, he is extremely similar sitting just one point and one place better off.

Start under Rafael Benitez (2021/22 season)

They even started better under Rafael Benitez in the 2021/22 season, one that saw them eventually lose 21 games in total. Despite that, they won four of their first six to sit fifth after six games. Yet, after 10 games, their results read four wins, two draws and four defeats, totalling 14 points which saw them sit 10th in mid-table.