Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Wilfred Ndidi has still to sign a new contract at Leicester City.

WIlfred Ndidi has admitted that he would be open to leaving Leicester City in the summer transfer window.

Ndidi has been at the Foxes since 2017 after signing from Genk for £17 million. The midfielder helped the club win the FA Cup in 2021 but was part of the team that was relegated from the Premier League last season.

However, he opted to remain at the King Power Stadium and was a key man in their Championship-winning campaign. Ndidi made a total 36 appearances, recording six goals and six assists as Leicester booked their spot back in the top flight with the second-tier crown to boot.

But Ndidi is one of several Foxes players whose deal expires in the coming weeks. It has been reported that Everton are one club who’d be interested in signing the 27-year-old on a free transfer if he does depart Leicester. Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also said to be admirers.

Speaking to completesports.com, Ndidi admitted that he remains a Leicester player but is seemingly keeping his options open in terms of his future.

“It is good to be back to the Premier League after being relegated and struggling back to EPL is actually something we don’t want to go back to again,” said the Nigeria international. “I think morale is high, expectation is high, we have to ensure we do not return to the Championship. It’s a tough place to play.