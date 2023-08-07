Dominic Calvert-Lewin is highly unlikely to be fit to start Everton’s 2023-24 Premier League curtain-raiser.

The striker has endured injury problems over the past two seasons - and was limited to two goals in 17 games last term. Calvert-Lewin attended a neuro training centre in Germany over the summer to help remedy his issues and the Toffees have been carefully managing his fitness throughout the pre-season period.

As a result, Calvert-Lewin has played just two pre-season friendlies. He played in the first half of a 2-2 behind-closed-doors draw against AC Monza before featuring in the opening 45 minutes of Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Sporting CP - bagging the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

Certainly, supporters will be hoping that the 26-year-old can lead the line on the opening day of the upcoming campaign when Fulham visit Goodison Park this Saturday.

But Dyche, speaking after the Sporting triumph, highly doubts that it is doubtful Calvert-Lewin will be ready to feature from the outset.

The Everton manager said: “I doubt it because the game’s programme hasnt been achieved yet. He has played two 45 minutes so therefore we have to keep building him up because we cannot go down the cycle of events from the last two years, we have to break it.

“We tried to break it last season, we nearly got there but it didn’t quite work. Now we have to be cautious to make sure that he is well, which he is. You saw that today, but we have to make sure he is over everything and clear minded and his body is clear as well. All problems can be remedied in the human body, it is just some bodies take longer than others.”

Dwight McNeil has already been ruled out of the Fulham clash because of ankle ligament damage. Meanwhile, on-loan Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma is someone who may not be ready to start as he’s short of match fitness. He missed the Sporting game with a knock.