Yerry Mina’s late equaliser against Wolverhampton Wanderers set a new record for Everton as their latest ever goal scored in a Premier League match.

His 99th minute strike on Saturday saw the relegation-threathened Toffees steal a point at Molineux Stadium after Wolves had taken a first-half lead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hwang-Hee Chan scored after 34 minutes for the home side, but Mina managed to find the net in a crowded penalty area after good work from Michael Keane.

According to OptaJoe , Mina’s equaliser (98 minutes 54 seconds) was the latest Premier League goal that Everton have scored on record (since 2006-07, when exact times are available).

It beats Alex Iwobi’s late strike against Newcastle United last season, which was timed at 98 minutes and 19 seconds and proved to be crucial in the club avoiding relegation.

Iwobi’s goal was also the second-latest winner in Premier League history behind Bruno Fernandes’ last-gasp penalty for Manchester United against Brighton, which was timed at 99 minutes and 45 seconds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mina, 28, has barely featured this season as former manager Frank Lampard preferred Conor Coady and James Tarkowski as his centre-back pairing. However, despite making just six appearances all term, new boss Sean Dyche has started the Colombian in their last three games.