Football shorts: Cables ‘gutted’ as FA Cup runs end, Pilkington win again

Prescot Cables fall short as NWCL first division leaders Pilkington extended their 100% record to eight matches.

Prescot Cables, Valerie Park

Prescot Cables 1-2 Bamber Bridge

Disappointed Cables boss Kevin Lynch shared the views of his players at the end of this nerve-tingling FA Cup qualifying round tie at the Joseph Russell Stadium on Saturday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are all absolutely gutted by the result," said the Pesky Bulls’ manager, whose side had already beaten Ashton Athletic, Skelmersdale Utd and Goole Town in the competition this season and had set their sights on a money-spinning run at least to the first round proper.

Lynch declared himself pleased with his players’ performance over the 90 minutes against a team in a higher NPL division and felt they deserved more for their

unstinting efforts than a hard to swallow defeat.

" A win was there for the taking but football can be a cruel game and sometimes the better team doesn’t always win," said Lynch.

Prescot made the worst possible start in front of more than 200 fans - Nathan Pond grabbing the opening goal for the visitors after 23 minutes - but fought back to equalise on the stroke of half-time due to a Alex Gofton header.

Parity didn’t, however, last long as the Preston outfit restored their one-goal advantage thanks to a fine 54th minute effort from Finley Sinclair-Smith.

Both had other chances but were unable to capitalise on them.

Lynch will now have to lift his boys when they return to NPL action at Leek Town on Tuesday followed by Saturday’s FA Trophy home tie against Worksop.

Pilkington FC 3-2 Holker Old Boys

NWCL first division leaders Pilkington extended their 100% record to eight matches at Ruskin Drive on Saturday - but were given an almighty scare by their Cumbrian visitors.

The Glassmen were on the brink of defeat when trailing 2-0 with the clock showing that only 13 minutes remained of normal time

They had been rocked on their heels by goals from Nathan Reid (17mins) and Jamie Hodgson (53 mins) but what appeared mission impossible was overcome in devastating fashion.

Liam Paton set the revival in motion after 78 minutes, Chris Lomax added a second 10 minutes later and then Adam Gilchrist snatched the winner four minutes into injury time.

AFC Darwen 1-2 FC St Helens

Newcomers FC St Helens have made a steady start to life in the first division of the NWCL.

They lie 13th in the table with eight points from seven outings and Saturday’s win at the Anchor Ground proved a step in the right direction.

The home side struck first after seven minutes through Rio Wilson-Heyes but Jack Ball levelled matters just before the interval and gave the visitors a much-needed boost and they wrapped up their second win of the season following a Liam Houghton 66th minute strike.

On Saturday, FC St Helens are at home in the FA Vase to NECL division one club Rossington who are based in south Yorkshire.