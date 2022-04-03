Prescot Cables win in Glossop to move out of the relegation zone

It was a gutsy and efficient performance from the Pesky Bulls to win 2-0 at Surrey Street on Saturday.

Prescot Cables.

Two second half goals earned Prescot Cables a 2-0 win over Glossop North End and three priceless points to move them out of the NPL west division relegation zone.

It was a gutsy and efficient performance from the Pesky Bulls at Surrey Street on Saturday.

Their clinical finishing decided the issue and put them in the right frame of mind ahead of the last three crucial league fixtures of the season against Trafford and Runcorn Linnets at home and City of Liverpool away.

But Cables cannot afford to rest on their laurels yet as they lock horns with teams in the top half of the table and will also be looking to their 12th man - the fans - to back them to the hilt just like they have done all season.

“Our supporters have been unbelievable since game one,’’ said a club spokesman, who was quick to point out that despite languishing in the lower reaches of the table, they had a better average home gate than most of their rivals, which stands around the 500 mark.

The travelling army of fans also made their presence felt at Glossop, where some tough and no-nonsense tackling showed the importance of the game with several players booked.

Surprisingly, the score line stayed blank until the 49th minute when Lewis Buckley’s cleverly flighted free-kick was headed home by Ian Kearney and two minutes from time Kyle Sambor put the icing on the cake by smashing-in a vital second goal.

Teams

Glossop: Allen (H.), Barratt, Sanogo, Stanyer, Wilshaw, Cunningham, Lowe, White, Rainford, Scott, Mulvey. Subs: Rodriguez, Burey, Whalley, Watson, Haslam.

Prescot: Allen (M.), Cannon-Norie, McNally, Shead, Kearney, Gregory, Goodwin, Arnasalum, Sambor, O’Halleron, Williams. Subs: Buckley, Devine, Farmer, Hollett, Nugent.