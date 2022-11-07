How much FSG paid for Liverpool and what they have said about sale

Liverpool Football Club has been put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have put Liverpool Football Club up for sale. Additionally, The Athletic reports that a ‘full sales presentation has been produced for interested parties’.

Currently, they have yet to name a price. As well as this, there have been no reports of any interested parties - but this could change in the coming days. FSG have been the main shareholders of Liverpool since they purchased the club back in 2010 from Tom Hicks and George Gillet. According to reports, the amount paid was around £300 million.

Under FSG, Liverpool have achieved considerable success. With their ownership , the Reds won a first league title in 30 years (and first in the Premier League era), the Champions League , two League Cups and an FA Cup.

They also oversaw a £110 million refurbishment of Anfield’s main stand. Not only this, but they are also currently funding an £80 million development of the Anfield Road End. FSG owns several high-profile sports teams outside of Liverpool. A notable example of this are the Boston Red Sox , who were purchased by FSG in 2002.

In a statement to The Athletic, FSG said: “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool. FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool.