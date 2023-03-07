Liverpool and Everton both earned positive results which have both affected their predicted Premier League finish.

Following another exciting week of Premier League action, both Merseyside clubs enjoyed positive results, but it’s safe to say that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool provided the biggest shock of the weekend.

A 7-0 battering of arch-rivals Manchester United was a historic moment that won’t be forgotten anytime soon and it moved them back into fifth place and back in the mix for Champions League football next season.

In Sean Dyche’s case, Everton led twice away at Nottingham Forest but fell painfully short as Brennan Johnson’s brace prevented them from a first away win since October.

Those results have had an effect on the table and, in Liverpool’s case, has had a big impact on the race for a top-four finish.

Using the statistics from data expert FiveThirtyEight, we’ve compiled the predicted Premier League table following Matchweek 26.

