Liverpool sit just one point behind Manchester City with eight games to go in the Premier League, while Everton are in an intense battle towards the foot of the table.

Jurgen Klopp is once again bringing magic to Anfield and Liverpool are hoping to complete a triumphant quadruple this season.

Manchester City had been enjoying what looked to be an unreachable 14-point lead in the Premier League but after a 10-game winning run, the Reds are sitting just one point behind Pep Guardiola’s side.

Super Sunday (10 April) will see Liverpool travel to the Etihad Stadium in what could be a title-deciding match.

The Reds are also still within in a chance of winning an historic quadruple, having already won the Carabao Cup and got themselves deep into both the Champions League and FA Cup.

It’s been a different story altogether for Everton this season, who are very much in a relegation battle after a dreadful run of results.

Last weekend’s loss to West Ham United saw Frank Lampard’s side remain 17th in the table.

However, they’ll be hopeful of winning some key games in hand and ensuring survival, before looking to put a dismal season to bed and start afresh in the summer.

As the 2021/22 Premier League campaign continues to take fresh twists and turns, we’ve taken at look (with FiveThirtyEight’s latest data) at how the statisticians reckon the final table will look in May:

1. 20th: Norwich (24 points) Norwich returned to the Premier League season this year but their return has not gone their way with a predicted jump back down to the Championship expected for 2022/23.

2. 19th: Watford (30 points) It is clear that the three managers Watford have seen this season have disrupted play and have unsettled the Hornets. Despite ex-England manager Roy Hodgson coming into the picture, Watford are also set for a Championship return.

3. 18th: Burnley(33 points) Burnley are unlikely to make it to a seventh consecutive season in the Premier League and have lost the past four out of five matches, drawing the fifth. The inconsistent and out of form team will likely end up in the Championship for 2022/23

4. 17th: Everton (35 points) The Toffees are expected to just about avoid relegation, despite a somewhat disastrous season. Everton will hope that the summer will allow Frank Lampard to rebuild this side for a more successful 2022/23 Premier League campaign.