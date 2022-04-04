Jurgen Klopp is once again bringing magic to Anfield and Liverpool are hoping to complete a triumphant quadruple this season.
Manchester City had been enjoying what looked to be an unreachable 14-point lead in the Premier League but after a 10-game winning run, the Reds are sitting just one point behind Pep Guardiola’s side.
Super Sunday (10 April) will see Liverpool travel to the Etihad Stadium in what could be a title-deciding match.
The Reds are also still within in a chance of winning an historic quadruple, having already won the Carabao Cup and got themselves deep into both the Champions League and FA Cup.
It’s been a different story altogether for Everton this season, who are very much in a relegation battle after a dreadful run of results.
Last weekend’s loss to West Ham United saw Frank Lampard’s side remain 17th in the table.
However, they’ll be hopeful of winning some key games in hand and ensuring survival, before looking to put a dismal season to bed and start afresh in the summer.
