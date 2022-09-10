A look at Everton and Liverpool’s upcoming fixtures amid the Premier League’s decision to cancel this weekend’s fixtures.

Everton and Liverpool saw their fixtures postponed this weekend following the death of the Queen.

The Premier League made the decision to postpone all of this weekend’s fixtures as a mark of respect to the Queen following her passing.

The decision has been criticised by some, but it was made, and clubs are now awaiting news over whether further games will be cancelled.

The period of national mourning will continue until the end of the day of the Queen’s state funeral, and it’s unknown whether further games will be pushed back.

Meanwhile, the Premier League will already be working on dates to squeeze the already postponed fixtures into.

Usually, it wouldn’t be such a difficult task, but this season club football has to deal with the interuption of the World Cup from the end of November until late December.

That could make things very difficult for the league’s schedulers, and we still don’t know whether there will be further cancellations.

What there will be in the meantime is Champions League football for Liverpool this coming week, with UEFA not going to postpone any fixtures.

Here we round up Everton and Liverpool’s next ten Premier League fixtures, and we have thrown in the European and cup fixtures for reference.

Everton

West Ham (H) - September 18

Southampton (A) - October 1

Manchester United (H) - October 9

Tottenham (A) - October 15

Newcastle United (A) - October 19

Crystal Palace (H) - October 22

Fulham (A) - October 29

Leicester City (H) - November 5

AFC Bournemouth (H - Carabao Cup) - November 8

AFC Bournemouth (A) - November 12

Liverpool

Ajax (H) - September 13

Chelsea (A) - September 18

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool reacts during the UEFA Champions League group A match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on September 07, 2022 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Brighton (H) - October 1

Rangers (H) - October 4

Arsenal (A) - October 9

Rangers (A) - October 12

Manchester City (H) - October 16

West Ham (H) - October 19

Nottingham Forest (A) - October 22

Ajax (A) - October 26

Leeds United (H) - October 29

Napoli (H) - November 1

Tottenham (A) - November 5

Derby County (H - Carabao Cup) - November 8

Southampton (H) - November 12

Aston Villa (A) - December 26