Liverpool and Everton’s next ten Premier League fixtures if more cancellations occur after Queen’s death
A look at Everton and Liverpool’s upcoming fixtures amid the Premier League’s decision to cancel this weekend’s fixtures.
The Premier League made the decision to postpone all of this weekend’s fixtures as a mark of respect to the Queen following her passing.
The decision has been criticised by some, but it was made, and clubs are now awaiting news over whether further games will be cancelled.
The period of national mourning will continue until the end of the day of the Queen’s state funeral, and it’s unknown whether further games will be pushed back.
Meanwhile, the Premier League will already be working on dates to squeeze the already postponed fixtures into.
Usually, it wouldn’t be such a difficult task, but this season club football has to deal with the interuption of the World Cup from the end of November until late December.
That could make things very difficult for the league’s schedulers, and we still don’t know whether there will be further cancellations.
What there will be in the meantime is Champions League football for Liverpool this coming week, with UEFA not going to postpone any fixtures.
Here we round up Everton and Liverpool’s next ten Premier League fixtures, and we have thrown in the European and cup fixtures for reference.
Everton
West Ham (H) - September 18
Southampton (A) - October 1
Manchester United (H) - October 9
Tottenham (A) - October 15
Newcastle United (A) - October 19
Crystal Palace (H) - October 22
Fulham (A) - October 29
Leicester City (H) - November 5
AFC Bournemouth (H - Carabao Cup) - November 8
AFC Bournemouth (A) - November 12
Liverpool
Ajax (H) - September 13
Chelsea (A) - September 18
Brighton (H) - October 1
Rangers (H) - October 4
Arsenal (A) - October 9
Rangers (A) - October 12
Manchester City (H) - October 16
West Ham (H) - October 19
Nottingham Forest (A) - October 22
Ajax (A) - October 26
Leeds United (H) - October 29
Napoli (H) - November 1
Tottenham (A) - November 5
Derby County (H - Carabao Cup) - November 8
Southampton (H) - November 12
Aston Villa (A) - December 26
*All ixtures subject to change due to cancellations and rearranged fixtures