All 20 Premier League clubs ranked from most profitable to least based on their transfer business from the 2017/18 season till now.

The 2021/22 Premier League season is officially over and it’s time once again for clubs to turn their attention to the summer transfer window - which opens next month.

While some clubs have over performed against a modest net spend, others have splashed the cash and perhaps not seen the results they would have hoped for.

Two of the current 20 clubs (which still includes Norwich City, Watford and Burnley who will play in the EFL Championship next season following their relegations) have actually made a net profit over the past five seasons.

However, the other 18 are firmly in the red with their income far outweighing their outgoings.

Liverpool, who still have this weekend’s Champions League final against Real Madrid to focus on before wrapping up their 21/22 season, have been reasonably reserved in their spending compared to their league positions with their net spend over the past five years far below the likes of champions Manchester City as well as Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.

As for Everton, their net spend is quite a bit more than the likes of Leeds United and Southampton and hundreds of millions above Burnley who they finished just four points better than this season.

Here are all 20 Premier League clubs ranked by their net spend over the past five seasons (according to statistis from Transfermarkt), from most profitable to least:

1. Norwich City +£44.21m

2. Brentford +£51.77m

3. Watford - £17.25m

4. Burnley - £22.72m