Liverpool are expected to sanction the departure of Mohamed Salah this summer, LiverpoolWorld understands.

Salah has found the net only three times in his last eight league appearances, struggling for form since returning from injury after the AFCON.

The Egyptian star has been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia in the past and LiverpoolWorld understands that incoming sporting director Richard Hughes has already made the decision to sell Salah this summer.

"There is a real discussion for the new manager about what the future holds for Mo Salah - it's the first time we've asked that question,” said Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher after Liverpool’s 2-0 defeat to Everton on Wednesday.

“He only has a year to go on his contract. He's looked a shadow of himself for a lot of this season but especially since he's come back from injury. He is Liverpool's legend, superstar, one of the all-time greats. But he's been so far off it."

In an exclusive interview with Carragher, the winger was asked if Jurgen Klopp's departure will impact what happens regarding his future this summer.

"No," he said. "It's part of life now, that everything moves. Players have left already, very important players. The manager is also very important for the club and is leaving.

"One day I will leave the club, but no [Klopp leaving doesn't affect my future]."

The Reds are currently in talks to appoint Feyenoord boss Arne Slot as their new head coach.