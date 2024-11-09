1 in 5 Liverpool fans believe this about their Premier League title hopes

Liverpool find themselves top of both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Liverpool fans are starting to believe in their side’s potential for success this season after a stunning run of form.

Arne Slot has overseen a record-breaking start to life after Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool look like one of the best teams in Europe. A 4-0 win over Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen has made Europe sit up and take notice and it was a brutal victory which was only the German’s side third in 69 games.

As a result, expectations for the season may have to be revised. They were down as top four contenders with not many predicting a title charge. After only a few months, they lead both the Premier League and Champions League tables. With that in mind, we asked the fans about their title prospects via our polling system, to find out what the mood is like with the Anfield faithful at the moment.

14%: Manchester City will turn it around

Going off recent history - that is the most likely outcome. Six titles in seven years and the majority of them have seen City have a ‘slower start’ before then hitting their stride in the new year before compiling a winning run that can blow any rival out of the water.

Players in the Liverpool squad have experienced this first hand and will be wary of their threat. Situations will improve at City as Oscar Bobb will eventually return from injury, Kevin De Bruyne will find some form and the January window could even see them address the Rodri issue.

64%: It's been a great start - but there's a long way to go!

An answer that screams humility, fans being wary of their rivals is certainly ensuring they stay level-headed. City have burned them on multiple occasions and are happy to make up lost ground. Even Arsenal will find their feet again at some point and while everything is positive for Liverpool now, it may not be in a few months time.

Injuries can hurt them or a loss of form but Slot will experience a tough spell at some point and he will need to find a way to battle back against that, while also maintaining challenges on multiple fronts. A brilliant start, but there is a long way to go.

22%: We look the most settled side challenging

That may be a true statement at the present time; Manchester City have just lost three games in a row while Arsenal are seven points off the top and far from their peak levels. While Liverpool’s squad is settled, there are no egos or issues and they are buoyed on by a fresh man in the manager seat.

Of course, it is a long season and there is a long way to go but if a lead is built up early, it can take the pressure off and allow for the odd game to go wrong. We all know how City can turn it on in the second half of the season which means we can only speak on what we’ve seen so far - and Liverpool look very settled within themselves.