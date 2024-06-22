Liverpool’s new era under Arne Slot is underway and the summer window is open, but who could they sign?
Reports have stipulated that they are linked with a whole host of talented stars that could bring value to their already-talented squad. With Joel Matip and Thiago departing, it could mean that they bring in a player or two as replacements, for example. Therefore, with the window open and the rumour mill in full swing, we’ve decided to look at which players Liverpool could sign this summer.
1. Leny Yoro
The 18-year-old wonderkid is on Liverpool's radar, but the issue is Real Madrid are leading the way. Fabrizio Romano claimed if Madrid do pull out of negotiations, Liverpool could be in pole position to acquire the wonderkid this summer. | AFP via Getty Images
2. Lutsharel Geertruida
Arne Slot developed the Dutchman brilliantly at Feyenoord and even trusted him with the captain's armband on 25 occasions last season. His versatility and quality could be a good addition to Liverpool. | Getty Images
3. Waldemar Anton
The Stuttgart defender has a release clause of €22.5million and Liverpool have enquired about him, according to SportBild. With Joel Matip gone, he could be an experienced replacement. | AFP via Getty Images
4. Ederson
Coming off the best season of his career, Ederson made his Brazilian debut this month and could make a move this summer away from Atalanta. Liverpool are well stocked in midfield but links with him have been consistent over the last few months. | Getty Images
