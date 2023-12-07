Register
10 Liverpool transfer decisions that need to be made in 2024 including Mo Salah and Kylian Mbappé calls

Liverpool will have some transfer decisions to work through in 2024.

The midfielder has missed the entire season so far due to a hip injury and he is set to be out until well into the new year. His current deal expires in the summer and whether the club look to offer an extension or allow him to leave will have a big effect on their business. At 32, he isn't the same player and allowing him to leave may free up space to bring another midfielder in.

Liverpool find themselves back among the challenging pack for the Premier League title after a summer of shrewd business has given Jurgen Klopp a truly revitalised squad.

A lot of business was conducted - both in and out of the club - giving this Liverpool side a fresh look especially in midfield.

With the January window not far off, transfer reports will be everywhere soon enough and it has reminded us that Liverpool will have plenty of transfer decisions to deal with in 2024, be it in January or the summer window.

Not only are there player contracts to worry about but there's transfer links that won't go away and the future of a few players are up in the air as it stands, and there are definitely some transfer dilemmas that need attention.

Therefore, LiverpoolWorld has decided to break down what the key transfer questions are for Liverpool as we move ever closer to 2024.

