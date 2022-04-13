Anfield is legendary for memorable European ties and tonight’s Champions League quarter-final against Benfica is the 200th.

Liverpool go into tonight 3-1 up after a scinitllating performance in Portugal - with goals from Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz - and have a semi-final tie against Villarreal in their sights.

This is actually the Reds 201st European home game, however last season’s round-of-16 tie against RB Leipzig was played in Budapest, meaning tonight is a huge milestone for the famous Anfield stadium.

The last 199 European evenings have seen incredible drama during the club’s greatest ever eras - the Shankly and Paisely years of European dominance, the run up to the miracle of Istanbul in 2005 and the never-say-die drama of Jurgen Klopp.

Here are 10 of the greatest European night Anfield has ever witnessed.

1. 10. April 24th 2018 - Liverpool 5-2 Roma (Champions League) A sumptuous Mo Salah double set Liverpool on their way to a brilliant first-leg win in the semi-final. But the Reds were made to sweat, losing 4-2 in Rome and progressing to Kyiv 7-6 on aggregate.

2. 9. March 10th 2009 - Liverpool 4-0 Real Madrid (Champions League) After a tight 1-0 win in Spain, Rafa Benitez’ men tore Real Madrid to shreds at Anfield with Fernando Torres and Steven Gerrard putting on a masterclass. Andrea Dossena’s late goal rubbed salt in the Spanish wounds as the Reds progressed 5-0 on aggregate.

3. 8. May 10th 1973 - Liverpool 3-0 Borussia Monchengladbach (UEFA Cup) A Kevin Keegan brace and a goal from Larry Lloyd put Liverpool 3-0 up in the first-leg on their way to a first European trophy, with Ray Clemence saving a crucial penalty as the Reds won 3-2 on aggregate.

4. 7. May 3rd 2005 - Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea (Champions League) Included not just for its drama but as the pre-cursor for the miracle in Istanbul. 0-0 after the first-leg, Rafa Benitez’ side flew out of the blocks courtesy of Luis Garcia. Drama carried right through to added time where Eidur Gudjohnsen dragged a last-minute shot wide.