Liverpool’s 4-0 win at home to Barcelona has to go down as one of the greatest European nights Anfield has seen.

Anfield is legendary for memorable European ties and tonight’s Champions League quarter-final against Benfica is the 200th.

By Kyle Newbould
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 2:36 pm

Tonight’s Champions League quarter-final second-leg against Benfica will be the 200th European night at Anfield.

Liverpool go into tonight 3-1 up after a scinitllating performance in Portugal - with goals from Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz - and have a semi-final tie against Villarreal in their sights.

This is actually the Reds 201st European home game, however last season’s round-of-16 tie against RB Leipzig was played in Budapest, meaning tonight is a huge milestone for the famous Anfield stadium.

The last 199 European evenings have seen incredible drama during the club’s greatest ever eras - the Shankly and Paisely years of European dominance, the run up to the miracle of Istanbul in 2005 and the never-say-die drama of Jurgen Klopp.

Here are 10 of the greatest European night Anfield has ever witnessed.

1. 10. April 24th 2018 - Liverpool 5-2 Roma (Champions League)

A sumptuous Mo Salah double set Liverpool on their way to a brilliant first-leg win in the semi-final. But the Reds were made to sweat, losing 4-2 in Rome and progressing to Kyiv 7-6 on aggregate.

2. 9. March 10th 2009 - Liverpool 4-0 Real Madrid (Champions League)

After a tight 1-0 win in Spain, Rafa Benitez’ men tore Real Madrid to shreds at Anfield with Fernando Torres and Steven Gerrard putting on a masterclass. Andrea Dossena’s late goal rubbed salt in the Spanish wounds as the Reds progressed 5-0 on aggregate.

3. 8. May 10th 1973 - Liverpool 3-0 Borussia Monchengladbach (UEFA Cup)

A Kevin Keegan brace and a goal from Larry Lloyd put Liverpool 3-0 up in the first-leg on their way to a first European trophy, with Ray Clemence saving a crucial penalty as the Reds won 3-2 on aggregate.

4. 7. May 3rd 2005 - Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea (Champions League)

Included not just for its drama but as the pre-cursor for the miracle in Istanbul. 0-0 after the first-leg, Rafa Benitez’ side flew out of the blocks courtesy of Luis Garcia. Drama carried right through to added time where Eidur Gudjohnsen dragged a last-minute shot wide.

