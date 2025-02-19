Aston Villa vs Liverpool team news ahead of the Premier League clash at Villa Park.

Liverpool can go seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table when they travel to Aston Villa on Wednesday evening.

The Reds’ bid to be crowned champions is approaching the home straight - and the nerves are starting to kick in among some sections of supporters. Arne Slot’s side have been magnificent this season but the final third of the campaign will bring different challenges. Slot had insisted on several occasions that wins are harder to come by and that proved true in the 2-1 triumph over 17th-placed Wolves.

Liverpool face a Villa side who are ninth in the table and were held to a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town last weekend - but they possess quality in abundance. Slot is under no illusion of the challenge the Reds face at Villa Park.

“I think Villa away, when you get the fixture list, you all know that Villa away is one of the tougher ones you can face,” said Slot at his pre-match press conference. “But last season was also a very interesting game with it ending 3-3, if I remember correctly. So, [a] very good manager, always has a very good game plan

“They brought in quite a lot of good players in the winter break as well and they already had a very good team. They qualified for [the] top eight in the Champions League, so it tells you that it's a strong team we are going to face. But that's what I started with, Wolves at home was also tough for us, so every game in this period of time for every team in the league is difficult.”

Both managers have provided the final team news before the encounter. Here’s what was was.

Villa team news

Boubacar Kamara - out

The midfielder was forced off in Villa’s draw against Ipswich and Emery says Kamara won’t be fit.

Leon Bailey - doubt

The winger was absent against Ipswich and Emery has admitted that Bailey is a doubt to face Liverpool.

Ezri Konsa - doubt

The versatile defender is close to returning but Villa are set to make a decision on the day of the game.

Matty Cash - doubt

The right-back finds himself in a similar position to Konsa.

Ross Barkley - out

The Liverpool-born midfielder, who came through the ranks at Everton, is still absent with a calf injury.

Amadou Onana - out

The ex-Everton midfielder is on the comeback trail from a hamstring injury and will not be fit.

Pau Torres - out

The defender is still unavailable because of a foot injury.

Liverpool team news

Cody Gakpo - out

The Holland international is set to miss a second straight game with a knock. He could be back for Sunday’s trip to Manchester City.

Joe Gomez - out

The defender is set to be on the sidelines for a significant period with a hamstring injury. Liverpool are debating whether Gomez needs surgery.

Tyler Morton - out

The 22-year-old midfielder recently had an operation for a shoulder issue.

Curtis Jones - return

The midfielder is back from serving a one-match suspension and could well feature from the outset.