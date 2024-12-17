10 players to miss Liverpool's clash against Southampton - but Arne Slot handed quiet boost
Liverpool look to take another step closer towards defending the Carabao Cup when they face Southampton in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.
The Reds are the defending champions and there would be few who would back against them winning the competition for a record-extending 11th time. Arne Slot’s side are top of the Premier League although had their lead cut to two points after a 2-2 draw against Fulham last time out.
However, they face a Southampton side rooted to the bottom of the table and are managerless after Russell Martin was sacked following a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.
Liverpool will be favourites but will not underestimate their opponents at St Mary’s - having had to battle to a 3-2 win in the league when the two sides met last month. Ahead of the tie, here’s a look at the early team news for both sides.
Southampton team news
Jack Stephens - out
The Southampton captain is currently serving a suspension until Boxing Day.
Gavin Bazunu - out
The goalkeeper continues his recovery from a long-term Achilles problem.
Will Smallbone - out
The Republic of Ireland international has been absent for almost two months with a thigh injury.
Ross Stewart - out
The striker is not expected to be back available until the new year.
Juan Larios - doubt
The left-back has been plagued with injuries since joining Southampton in the summer of 2022 and remains unavailable.
Aaron Ramsdale - doubt
Southampton’s No.1 goalkeeper had a finger operation last month but there is a chance he could make a return to action.
Liverpool team news
Ibrahima Konate - out
The defender suffered a knee injury in a 2-0 win against Real Madrid three weeks ago. He remains unavailable with no timeframe on a return yet given.
Conor Bradley - out
The right-back also sustained an issue against Madrid. Bradley is recovering from a hamstring complaint and won’t be rushed back.
Kostas Tsimikas - out
The left-back has been spotted in individual training as he comes back from an ankle issue. But the Southampton tie likely to come too soon for Tsimikas.
Andy Robertson - out
The Scotland international has to serve a suspension for his red card against Fulham. However, a lot of fans would much rather it be enforced in the Carabao Cup rather than the Premier League.
Alexis Mac Allister - return
The midfielder has missed the past two games because of suspension rules in the Champions League and Premier League. But Mac Allister is again available, which is a big boost.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.