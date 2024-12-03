Newcastle vs Liverpool team news. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Newcastle vs Liverpool team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at St James’ Park/

Liverpool look to maintain their nine-point lead at the summit of the Premier League when they make the trip to Newcastle United on Wednesday.

The Reds are in a position that no supporter could have predicted after Arne Slot succeeded Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat. But after a 2-0 win over Manchester City, they have clear daylight between themselves and Arsenal at the top of the table - with Pep Guardiola’s champions 11 points adrift.

Liverpool have a hectic fixture list approaching in three competitions, though, as they fight in the league, Champions League and Carabao Cup. Slot will be hoping that not only that his squad remain unscathed but he can get players back.

The Reds have a tricky test against a Newcastle United side who have stuttered so far this term but are an adept outfit when at their peak. Liverpool will be hopeful that they could get players back at St James’ Park, with striker Diogo Jota absent for almost two months with a rib injury. Federico Chiesa (muscle) has also been sidelined since the start of October and played only three times since the versatile forward’s arrival from Juventus. The pair have been in part of training recently but still to be given the green light to return to match action.

Slot’s side have scarcely missed Alisson Becker during his period on the treatment table with a hamstring issue. Caoimhin Kelleher has been in inspired form in goal, saving penalties against Southampton and Real Madrid - the latter was Kylian Mbappe who was thwarted. But Slot has insisted that Alisson is Liverpool’s No.1 keeper and will regain his starting spot when fit. Alisson has also been in some bits of training. Defensive trio Ibrahima Konate (knee), Conor Bradley (hamstring) and Kostas Tsimikas (ankle) have all been ruled out.

Meanwhile, Newcastle - who sit 11th - are sweating on the fitness Alexander Isak. The striker was forced off in the 22nd minute of the Magpies’ 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. Isak will be a miss for a goal-shy Newcastle outfit, having netted only 14 league goals. Meanwhile, Eddie Howe’s troops will also be missing three defenders in Sven Botman, Jamal Lascelles (both knee) and Emil Krath (shoulder).