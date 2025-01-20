Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Liverpool’s reported targets is reportedly eager to join Manchester United this month

The Reds still have a game in hand over their rivals as they prepare to take on Everton in a midweek fixture next month. The Toffees got their first win since David Moyes’ return as manager with a 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

As things stand, Liverpool are unlikely to make any significant moves in the transfer market but are ready to pounce if a suitable deal is available. Their main focus is securing the long-term futures of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold with all three players out of contract this summer.

Liverpool ‘target’ wants to join Man Utd

Patrick Dorgu

One player the Reds have been linked with this month is Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu. The 19-year-old joined the Serie A club in 2022 as an academy prospect. He has since penned a deal with Lecce until the summer of 2027. He has already earned four senior international caps for Denmark and is on Manchester United’s short-list of left-back targets.

Liverpool were reportedly ready to pay just over £33m to sign Dorgu in an attempt to see off competition from other clubs. The 19-year-old is a left-back by trade but can play further up the pitch and has played as a right winger on occasion. He has made 55 appearances for Lecce since being promoted to the senior side, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

However, United are set to open talks with the player as Fabrizio Romano reported on X: “Manchester United are set to open formal talks with Lecce for Patrick Dorgu, no bid has been sent so far. As exclusively revealed two weeks ago, he’s high on list as Kerkez and Nuno Mendes are still too expensive. Dorgu, 100% keen on move… Lecce want around €40m.”

Dorgu response to previous Liverpool interest

Dorgu only signed a new four-year contract with Lecce back in October but the relegation-threatened side could be tempted to sell the player to raise transfer funds. He was linked with Liverpool and Man City in the summer of 2023 and said after those links emerged: “I really just take it as motivation, that when the big teams look at me, it is because I am doing the right thing and must continue. Then it’s just a matter of time before the big teams come knocking.”

Speaking earlier this month, Anfield favourite Jamie Carragher said Liverpool need a new left-back as he believes Andy Robertson is “hanging on in every game”. The 30-year-old has remained first choice on the left side of Liverpool’s defence under Arne Slot but the Dutchman has rotated a number of times this campaign with Kostas Tsimikas another option in the position.

Carragher said on Sky Sports in the wake of Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United: "Liverpool need to sign a full-back. I think they need a left-back. Trent Alexander-Arnold was really poor. He will be a lot better than that and Conor Bradley is fantastic. I just think Andy Robertson, who is an absolute legend, is just hanging on in every game. I don't think Kostas Tsimikas is quite of the standard to come in and replace him. I think if Liverpool could get a left-back in January, I think that'd put Liverpool in a really strong position to win the league."