'100% not' - Winger ruled out for 10 weeks as Liverpool vs Fulham team news emerges

Fulham boss Marco Silva has given an injury update before the Premier League fixture against Liverpool.

Marco Silva has admitted Fulham not welcome back any players for their trip to Liverpool.

The Reds welcome the Cottagers to Anfield on Saturday (3pm GMT) hoping to go seven points clear at the summit of the Premier League table Head coach. Arne Slot will demand improvements from his side after not being pleased with what he saw during Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Girona in the Champions League.

Fulham have been impressive so far this season and sit 10th after they held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw last weekend. But they head to Merseyside without key defenders Calvin Bassey - who is serving a one-match suspension - and Joachim Andersen (calf). Meanwhile, captain Tom Cairney is serving the final game of a three-match ban, Harrison Reed is still absent and on-loan Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson has been ruled out for 10 weeks.

Fulham boss Silva said at his pre-match press conference: "No fresh news really, just Joachim and Harrison Reed, plus Reiss Nelson from the game we played against Brighton. They are going to be out, and of course, the third game of Tom Cairney's suspension, plus the fifth yellow card from Calvin Bassey.

"It is difficult to have a really precise time in this situation. I believe that Joa probably is going to be the closest one to come [back] but 100% not this week. Harrison Reed, we have to see, step by step. Reiss Nelson is going to be longer. Difficult to say when he's going to be back. Probably around 10 weeks."

On Liverpool, Silva said: "They're the most consistent team in this league so far and are strong in any moment of the game. They make life difficult for any team they play. They're great in terms of collective quality, the impact of the manager and individual quality. Everything together is why they are top of the league."