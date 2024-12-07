Everton vs Liverpool team news ahead of the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool look set to be without seven players when they face Everton in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park (12.30pm GMT).

The Reds make the short trip to the Grand Old Lady for the last time before the Blues move to their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium. Arne Slot will get his first taste of the encounter after taking charge of Liverpool in the summer. He’s guided the Reds to the summit of the Premier League table.

Everton’s chief aim is to avoid relegation this term but they’d relish delivering their bitter rivals a blow in the title race. And with Storm Darragh set to grip the North West, with winds of around 70mph possible when the showdown takes place, an intriguing game could ensue.

Liverpool will be without three defenders in Ibrahima Konate (knee), Conor Bradley (hamstring) and Kostas Tsimikas (ankle). Meanwhile, goalkeeper Alisson Becker is still not ready to return from a hamstring issue while Diogo Jota (ribs) and Federico Chiesa (muscle) are getting closer - the latter featuring for the under-21s earlier this week) - they are unlikely to be involved.

In addition, Alexis Mac Allister has to sit after being slapped with a one-game suspension. The midfielder picked up his fifth booking of the season in Wednesday night’s 3-3 draw at Newcastle.

Everton have depleted options in midfield with James Garner (back) and Tim Iroegbunam (foot) on the sidelines since October’s international break. Youssef Chermiti hasn’t played all campaign because of a freak foot injury and needs more minutes for the under-21s before being first-team ready. Michael Keane has missed the Toffees’ past two games. Everton manager Sean Dyche admitted that Keane is ‘touch and go’ to make a return to the squad.