Crossing the divide between Liverpool and Everton is not something many players have done over the years. The fierce local rivalry usually means a player will not experience a Merseyside derby as both a red and a blue.

However, there have been several cases of players featuring for both Liverpool and Everton over the years, even signing directly from one side of Stanley Park to the other in some circumstances. Both the men’s and women’s teams of both clubs have seen players switch their allegiance from red to blue, or vice versa.

Former Everton star Anthony Gordon has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield from Newcastle United. If a move does come to fruition, he will join the short yet growing list of players to represent both Liverpool and Everton during their careers. We’ve taken a look back at just some of the names who have appeared on both the red and blue rosters over the years.

1 . Conor Coady Coady is the latest to cross the divide, having signed for Everton on loan in 2022 and previously representing Liverpool between 2011-2014 after coming through the youth ranks. | Getty Images

2 . Abel Xavier After signing for Everton in 1999, Xavier then signed directly for rivals Liverpool in 2002 before leaving Merseyside altogether the following year. | Getty Images

3 . Nick Barmby Barmby is another who signed directly from Everton to Liverpool. After spending 1996-2000 at Goodison Park, he moved to Anfield between 2000-2002. | Getty Images