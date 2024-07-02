Crossing the divide between Liverpool and Everton is not something many players have done over the years. The fierce local rivalry usually means a player will not experience a Merseyside derby as both a red and a blue.
However, there have been several cases of players featuring for both Liverpool and Everton over the years, even signing directly from one side of Stanley Park to the other in some circumstances. Both the men’s and women’s teams of both clubs have seen players switch their allegiance from red to blue, or vice versa.
Former Everton star Anthony Gordon has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield from Newcastle United. If a move does come to fruition, he will join the short yet growing list of players to represent both Liverpool and Everton during their careers. We’ve taken a look back at just some of the names who have appeared on both the red and blue rosters over the years.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.