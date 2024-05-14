Change is on the horizon for Liverpool as the Jurgen Klopp era is set to come to an end after nearly nine years.
That leaves the short-term future of the squad up for debate as certain players will be favoured more so by the incoming Arne Slot than others and there could be some bold decisions made. With all that in mind, LiverpoolWorld has decided to try and estimate which players could leave and which players are set to stay as a new dawn beckons.
1. Nathaniel Phillips - Leave
The defender is likely to finally leave this summer after his second loan of the season at Cardiff ends. He has been close to leaving on several occasions and this summer looks like the perfect time for both parties to part ways.
2. Joel Matip - Leave
With his deal expiring this summer, it's likely that he will leave after suffering a long-term ACL injury this season. A brilliant servant, it looks like the right time to part ways.
3. Thiago - Leave
The midfielder has played just 5 minutes all season and is likely to depart at the end of his deal. In his prime, he was one of the best technicians around, but injuries have derailed his time at the club.
4. Rhys Williams - Loan
Having had his loan cut short on two occasions this season due to injury, it is likely he will get another chance to prove himself elsewhere next season.
