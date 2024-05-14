Change is on the horizon for Liverpool as the Jurgen Klopp era is set to come to an end after nearly nine years.

That leaves the short-term future of the squad up for debate as certain players will be favoured more so by the incoming Arne Slot than others and there could be some bold decisions made. With all that in mind, LiverpoolWorld has decided to try and estimate which players could leave and which players are set to stay as a new dawn beckons.