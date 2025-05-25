Liverpool were given a raucous welcome ahead of lifting the Premier League trophy.

The Reds will hoist the silverware aloft at Anfield after today’s clash against Crystal Palace. Arne Slot’s side were crowned champions four weeks ago following a 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur. They’ve had to wait to get their hands on the trophy but will do so following the final game of the 2024-25 campaign.

Ahead of kick-off, thousands of Kopites gathered to welcome the Liverpool squad as they arrived on the team bus. Red smoke billowed from pyrotechnics, while chants of ‘Champions’ were bellowed from the throngs of supporters.

Scroll below to check out the best photos that captured the moment.

