12 players who could miss Liverpool's clash against Fulham - as Arne Slot braced for potential new blow
Liverpool are back in action in the Premier League when they face Fulham at Anfield on Saturday (3pm GMT).
The Reds were without a top-flight fixture last weekend after the Merseyside derby against Everton was postponed amid Storm Darragh. Arne Slot’s leaders would have been pleased to see Manchester City and Arsenal drop points, although Chelsea’s 4-3 win over Tottenham saw them close the gap to four points.
What’s more, the Liverpool head coach will demand much more from his troops despite a 1-0 win over Girona in the Champions League. Slot was not pleased with the intensity that his troops showed despite earning a sixth successive win in Europe’s elite club competition to move into the knockout stage.
The Reds now face a Fulham side who have impressed this season. The Cottagers are 10th in the table but just two points behind fifth spot and held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw last weekend. Ahead of the clash, here is the early team news for both sides.
Liverpool team news
Alexis Mac Allister - out
The Argentina international served a UEFA suspension and must now serve a one-match Premier League ban for picking up five yellow cards.
Ibrahima Konate - out
The defender is on the comeback trail from a knee injury suffered in a 2-0 win over Real Madrid two weeks ago. Konate recently posted a photo of himself in the gym wearing a compression sleeve, which suggests he is improving.
Conor Bradley - out
The right-back is battling back from a hamstring issue sustained against Real.
Kostas Tsimikas - major doubt
The left-back sustained an ankle problem in training that has kept him out of past five games.
Diogo Jota - doubt
The striker is approaching two months since playing for Liverpool because of a rib injury. Jota did train before the Girona game and he’s likely to again be assessed.
Federico Chiesa - doubt
The winger has not played for Liverpool for more than two months. He has been back in training but was ill earlier this week so did not travel to Girona.
Tyler Morton - doubt
The 22-year-old midfield was absent against Girona because of a knock. Morton may miss out again if not recovered in time.
Ryan Gravenberch - close to suspension
The midfielder has been given four cautions in the Premier League and if he picks up one more then he will have to serve a one-match ban. Slot is aware that Gravenberch is walking a disciplinary tightrope.
Fulham team news
Tom Cairney - out
The Cottagers captain has to serve the final game of a three-match suspension.
Calvin Bassey - out
The defender picked up his fifth booking of the campaign against Arsenal and has to serve a one-match ban.
Harrison Reed - out
The midfielder appears as if he won’t play again this season because of a knee injury.
Joachim Andersen - doubt
The defender has missed the past three games with a calf strain.
Reiss Nelson - doubt
The Arsenal loanee has a hamstring injury and is not likely to be available.
Antonee Robinson - close to suspension
The left-back has been cautioned four times in the top flight so far so is another walking a disciplinary tightrope.
