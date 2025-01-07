Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tottenham vs Liverpool team news ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg tie at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Arne Slot takes charge of his first semi-final as Liverpool boss when they face Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday (8pm GMT).

The Reds make the trip to North London for the first leg of the last-four tie. Liverpool are the current holders of the competition and haven’t had an easy pathway so far. They have played three Premier League rivals and defeated West Ham, Brighton and Southampton.

A return to Wembley is on the horizon - but Tottenham must be defeated. The Reds may have earned an enthralling 6-3 win over Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium less than a move ago but they cannot afford to be complacent. Certainly an improved performances from the 2-2 draw against Manchester United is required as Liverpool failed to move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Tottenham head into the clash having failed to win their past four games and languish 12th in the table. But they did show character in a 2-1 loss to Newcastle United despite having depleted numbers.

Ahead of the Carabao Cup tie, here’s an early look at the team news for both outfits.

Tottenham team news

Micky van de Ven - out

The key centre-back remains unavailable because of a hamstring issue sustained last month.

Cristian Romero - out

Van de Ven's fellow defensive partner is still absent as he recovers from his own hamstring complaint.

Destiny Udogie - out

The left-back is the most recent Tottenham player to suffer a hamstring injury and won't be back until next month.

Ben Davies - out

The versatile defender hit a setback in his recovery from injury and remains on the sidelines.

Guglielmo Vicario - out

Tottenham's No.1 goalkeeper is absent until the end of February after having ankle surgery in November.

Richarlison - out

The former Everton attacker is closing in on a return from a hamstring issue but will not be back to face Liverpool.

Wilson Odobert - out

The winger required hamstring surgery in November and is sidelined for the long-term.

Mikey Moore - out

The exciting teenager has been unavailable for several weeks since October but will need to get training under his belt before being considered for action.

James Maddison - out

The attacking midfielder has picked up two bookings in the Carabao Cup and must serve a one-game ban.

Pape Matar Sarr - out

The midfielder has also been issued two yellow cards in previous rounds of the competitions and must sit out the first leg of the semi-final.

Radu Dragusin - doubt

Spurs' only fit centre-back had to be substituted at half-time against Newcastle because of a sickness bug.

Fraser Forster - minor doubt

The goalkeeper could not play against Newcastle because of illness. He might be back, though.

Liverpool team news

Joe Gomez - out

The defender is absent with a hamstring injury for another few weeks.

Dominik Szoboszlai - minor doubt

The midfielder did not feature against United because of illness and much will depend on how he recovers. Szoboszlai also missed the 5-0 thrashing of West Ham as he was serving a one-match suspension.

Ibrahima Konate - minor doubt

The centre-back returned from a knee injury against Man Utd after being unavailable for more than a month. Slot did admit after the game that Konate will not be able to play against Tottenham so the France international could well be omitted from the squad, but a berth on the bench is much more likely.

Tyler Morton - doubt

The midfielder has missed Liverpool's past four games. His last outing was in the quarter-final victory over Southampton.