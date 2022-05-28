There were scenes of chaos outside the Stade de France ahead of an eagerly anticipated game.

Frustration and anger provided an unwelcome atmosphere for Liverpool supporters ahead of the Champions League Final against Real Madrid.

Around 60,000 Reds supporters are believed to have made their way to Paris as Jurgen Klopp’s men look to become the seventh Liverpool side to become Champions of Europe.

But chaotic scenes outside the Stade de France saw a large number of Liverpool fans held outside as authorities reportedly refused to open gates amid ongoing security procedures.

The scenes provoked an angry response from Reds supporters and key figures within the media with former England striker Gary Lineker describing the events as ‘carnage’.

UEFA further enraged supporters that had found their way to their seats by suggesting the delays were caused by fans arriving late at the stadium.

Broadcaster Kelly Cates - daughter of Reds legend Kenny Dalglish - also took to social media to give her view.

LiverpoolWorld takes a look at 13 images of the nightmare that played out as Liverpool supporters prepared for what should have been a night of their dreams.

1. PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 28: Liverpool fans are seen queuing outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

2. PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 28: Liverpool fans are seen queuing outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

3. PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 28: Liverpool fans are seen queuing outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

4. PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 28: Police spray tear gas at Liverpool fans outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)