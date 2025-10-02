Chelsea vs Liverpool team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool aim to arrest their two-match losing streak when they head to Chelsea on Saturday (17.30 BST).

The Reds have hit a difficult patch of results, having not been entirely impressive since the beginning of their Premier League title defence. Arne Slot’s side won every game before last weekend’s deserved 2-1 defeat by Crystal Palace. Then Liverpool suffered a difficult evening in the Champions League as they lost 1-0 to Galatasaray in Istanbul.

Still, the Reds top the Premier League table and will hope to keep that berth heading into October’s international break. They face a Chelsea side who have had their own struggles, losing 3-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous top-flight fixture but did defeat Jose Mourinho’s Benfica in the Champions League.

Both Liverpool boss Slot and Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca have injury concerns heading into the Stamford Bridge encounter. Ahead of the game, here is the latest situation for both sides.

Chelsea team news

Cole Palmer - out

Chelsea’s talisman has been suffering with an ongoing groin complaint. As a result, the club have decided to rest Palmer until after the international break.

Liam Delap - out

The summer signing from Ipswich is still recovering from a serious hamstring problem.

Andrey Santos - out

Maresca revealed after the win over Benfica that the Brazilian will be unavailable until after the international break.

Tosin Adarabioyo - out

The centre-back has a calf problem that will see him absent until the campaign restarts following the international break.

Wesley Fofana - out

The defender is recovering from concussion sustained in a Carabao Cup win over Lincoln City. Fofana has to follow protocol and is not available to play against Liverpool.

Trevor Chalobah - out

Levi Colwill - out

The defender, previously on Liverpool’s radar, ruptured his ACL during pre-season and is on the treatment table for the long term.

Dario Luis Essugo - out

The midfielder had surgery for a thigh injury last month and is may not play again this year.

Mykhailo Mudryk - out

The winger has been charged with anti-doping rule violations. He is not training with Chelsea as he awaits his case to be hard.

Liverpool injury news

Alisson Becker - out

The No.1 goalkeeper looks set for a spell on the treatment table after suffering a hamstring problem against Galatasaray. Slot has already ruled Alisson out of the Reds’ next fixture.

Hugo Ekitike - major doubt

The striker was also forced off against Galatasaray. However, Ekitike believes he may have only had cramp so could be fit, but the results from his scan will determine whether he’s available.

Federico Chiesa - doubt

The Italy international did not travel to Galatasaray, with Slot revealing that Chiesa had a niggle. Much will depend on how he has recovered as to whether he can play against Chelsea.

Jayden Danns - doubt

The teenage striker would likely have been on the bench at Galatasaray but for a hamstring problem. Danns sustained his issue for the under-21s in a 3-2 loss against Ipswich Town last weekend. He has been plagued by injuries for the best part of a year.

Stefan Bajcetic - out

The 19-year-old midfielder is still on the road to recovery from hamstring surgery. Bajcetic will need minutes for the under-21s before he is considered to feature for Slot’s side.

Giovanni Leoni - out

The centre-back may still be coming to terms with being ruled out for around a year after rupturing his ACL during his Liverpool debut in a 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Southampton. Leoni looked so impressive during the game.