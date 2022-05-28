Reds supporters have taken over Paris for the final against Real Madrid.

The final preparations are over and all eyes are firmly on Paris as Liverpool and Real Madrid face off in the final of the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will hope to reward a remarkable travelling support by bringing a seventh Champions League back to Merseyside with a win over the Spanish giants.

Reds supporters have flooded into the French capital as they look to roar on their side as they bid to win their third trophy of a remarkable season.

Around 60,000 supporters are reported to have made their way to Paris and Klopp believes his side are in a good position to reward a spectacular show of support.

He told BBC Sport: “We are all in a good mood. If you are healthy, as the boys obviously are, life gives you opportunities again and again and in this case it is the Champions League final.

“Three finals in five years is exceptional because this competition is really difficult. It is really special. We really want to give it a proper go and we will see.”

LiverpoolWorld takes a look at some memorable images as the Reds prepare for the final.

1. Kick-off draws closer Liverpool supporters gather in the city centre in Liverpool ahead of the UEFA Champions League final. Photo: Getty Images

2. Liverpool fans create their own atmosphere in Paris. Liverpool fans create their own atmosphere in Paris. Photo: Getty Images

3. A picturesque scene! Photo: Getty Images

4. En route to the stadium. Photo: Getty Images