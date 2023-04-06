Football royalty to actual royalty have been to the famous football ground.
Liverpool have one of the biggest global fanbases in sport, so it’s no real surprise that many famous faces have made a beeline for Anfield over the years.
The future king of England, Pele and Hollywood royalty have visited the ground, while famous Reds fans seen in L4 include LeBron James, Daniel Craig and Lana Del Rey.
1. King Charles III
Prince Charles at the time, the future king enjoyed a cup of tea in the Anfield dressing room before posing with the Duchess of Cornwall and Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard holding the Champions league trophy in 2005. Photo: AFP via Getty Images
2. LeBron James
The basketball legend bought a 2% stake of Liverpool FC in 2011 with his business partner and has since gone on to become a minor partner in Fenway Sports Group - the owners of Liverpool. He is pictured here at Anfield during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United, in October that year. Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images
3. Pele
Pele visited Anfield in 2015 when Brendan Rodgers’ Liverpool side were about to face Manchester United. The Brazil legend had travelled from London where he, Robbie Fowler and Steve McManaman had done a Subway sandwich promo. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
4. Will Ferrell
Hollywood actor Will Ferrell first visited Anfield in 2017 and the LAFC owner returned in February 2023 for the Merseyside derby. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images