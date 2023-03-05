Man Utd rock up to Anfield this weekend and no doubt some of these big name fans will be tuning in from near and afar to watch Jurgen Klopp’s side.

It’s the clash of the titans this weekend as the feisty Liverpool and Manchester United rivalry reignites at Anfield.

A sell-out crowd will be in attendance on Merseyside as many more watch the action from their sofas at home.

Amongst those eyeballs fixating on the Premier League action will no doubt be some household names that are known to follow Liverpool.

From Hollywood bigwigs to sporting stars with incredible success in other domains and local lads who hit the big time , we’ve pulled together a list of The Reds’ most notable fans and their net worth.

We’ve used Celebrity Net Worth for all of the data to ensure we are not comparing figures from various sources. Take a look below as we count down to the richest Liverpool supporters.

1 . Liverpool Football Club has some big name followers Lana Del Rey, LeBron James and Daniel Craig are all Liverpool fans and this is where they rank compared to others by net worth.

2 . John Bishop - £15.9 million It's no secret that John Bishop is a huge supporter of Liverpool.

3 . Lana Del Rey - £25 million Lana Del Rey is a Liverpool fan and even recorded her own version of 'You'll Never Walk Alone'.

4 . Sven-Göran Eriksson - £29.2 million There's a long list of sides that Sven-Göran Eriksson has managed you might associate with him before Liverpool, but the Swede admitted its The Reds that he holds dearest.