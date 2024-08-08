16-goal Liverpool target has 'clearly decided' where he wants to be this summer

Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are still preparing for their first signings of the Arne Slot era.

While today’s headlines focus on Liverpool’s pursuit of Martín Zubimendi, there have been other targets on their radar over the last few weeks. The Reds are now upping their activity on the market as Deadline Day is looming and they are yet to bring in a single new signing this year.

A few recurring names continue to pop up with links to Anfield but just as they missed out on Leny Yoro, Liverpool could be set to be snubbed of another transfer target.

The Reds have been monitoring the situation of Hoffenheim forward Maximilian Beier, who contributed 16 Bundesliga goals last season. However, the player has made it clear where he wants to move to this summer, and it’s not Merseyside.

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool have ‘never lost focus’ on trying to sign Beier and the two parties had been in talks as recent as the last few weeks and days. But the update claims that the 21-year-old forward has ‘clearly decided’ to stay in Germany but sign for rivals Borussia Dortmund instead.

Talks are still ongoing between BVB and Beier, as they are yet to reach a full personal agreement. Once terms are finalised, Nuri Şahin’s side will enter negotiations over a bid to present Hoffenheim.

Back in June, Italian outlet Tutto Mercato reported that the Baden-Württemberg outfit had slapped a €40 million (£34m) price tag on Beier (relayed via TEAMtalk). However, it was reported at the time that the 21-year-old’s asking price could ‘skyrocket’ following Euro 2024.

Beier only made one appearance for Germany during the tournament though, so it’s likely the initial figure has not increased much based on international performance.

Liverpool have mainly been looking to recruit new options in defence this summer, following their tough run-ins with injuries throughout Jurgen Klopp’s final campaign. The Reds saw their backline seriously depleted after lengthy injuries to Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas. Joël Matip was also ruled out with an ACL tear, which prematurely ended his last season at Anfield.

Liverpool are also seeking new midfielders, particularly someone to compete with Wataru Endō for the No.6 spot. Attackers have been appearing on the radar too as the Reds look to plan for a squad that will eventually be without the influence of Mohamed Salah. The 32-year-old is now into the final year of his contract and even if he commits to a new deal, the time will eventually come for him to move on.