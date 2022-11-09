How Liverpool could line-up against Derby County in the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool start their Carabao Cup defence tonight when they welcome Derby County to Anfield in the third round (20.00 BST).

The Reds claimed the silverware last season when the defeated Chelsea 11-10 on penalties on a memorable day at Wembley.

And Jurgen Klopp’s side will be hungry to retain their crown, especially as they’re already virtually out of the Premier League title race after making a stuttering start.

Traditionally, Liverpool have used the early rounds of the competition to hand minutes to fringe players and some of the youngsters coming through the academy.

That’s unlikely to be any different against League One outfit Derby, while the likes of James Milner, Joel Matip and Naby Keita are ruled out of action.

With that in mind, here the Liverpool team we predict will face the Rams.

1. GK - Caoimhin Kelleher Very much Liverpool’s goalkeeper in the competition and was the hero at Wembley. Set for a first outing of the season. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

2. RB - Calvin Ramsay Came off the bench against Napoli last week for his Reds bow and now primed to make his full Liverpool debut. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

3. CB - Nat Phillips Not played since August and will be relishing an outing. Made a 45-minute cameo for the under-21s last weekend. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

4. CB - Joe Gomez Been on the bench for the past two games with the return of Ibou Konate. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales