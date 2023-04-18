Register
19 brilliant fan and action pics that Liverpool fans will love from hammering of Leeds United - gallery

The best images from the 6-1 victory away at Elland Road as the Reds rediscovered their top form against a struggling Leeds United side.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:29 BST

Liverpool romped to a 6-1 victory against relegation-threatened Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday night in what was a brilliant display from Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Braces from Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota combined with goals from Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez fired the Reds to one of their biggest wins of the season.

There were plenty of positive moments for fans to enjoy, including the return of Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold becoming the third defender in Premier League history to reach 50 assists as well as Jota scoring for the first time in over a year.

It was a welcome return to form after run of five games without a win in all competitions, but they remain in eighth place in the Premier League, nine points off Newcastle United in fourth.

Next up is Nottingham Forest at the weekend, but, before then, we look back on the best images from all the action and the fans in what was a brilliant night for Klopp’s men.

Leeds’ stadium looked stunning on a beautiful night in April.

1. Elland Road under the lights

Leeds’ stadium looked stunning on a beautiful night in April.

Another classic Mohamed Salah finish as he fired in his 26th goal of the season.

2. Vintage Salah

Another classic Mohamed Salah finish as he fired in his 26th goal of the season.

The Anfield faithful revel in a brilliant away day in Yorkshire.

3. Liverpool fans rejoice

The Anfield faithful revel in a brilliant away day in Yorkshire.

The Liverpool manager was full of energy after his side’s brilliant performance.

4. Passion from Klopp

The Liverpool manager was full of energy after his side’s brilliant performance.

