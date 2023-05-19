How many of these celebrities did you know supported the Reds?

Liverpool are currently fighting tooth and nail to produce a huge upset and snag a top four finish in the Premier League. There are just two games remaining for Jurgen Klopp and his men, but their fate ultimately lies in the hands of those above them.

As it stands, the Reds are just one point away from a Champions League spot, but Manchester United are out in front with a crucial game in-hand. The question is, which side will hold their nerve when it matters most?

Liverpool fans will be relieved and elated if they can secure top four, considering they are already six-time winners of the Champions League. The Reds will definitely want to challenge for European glory again, having last lifted the trophy back in 2019.