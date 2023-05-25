Hollywood stars, famous pop singers and teenage sensations are all followers of Liverpool and have hundreds of millions of followers between them.

It's been a year that has tested the patience of Liverpool fans after seasons of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup triumphs.

Jurgen Klopp's side have endured their most tricky season in years as the Reds were left miles off the title race and struggling to even find a spot in the top four.

Nonetheless, Liverpool fans have remained stoic and cheered on the club through thick and thin with the famous Anfield atmosphere unwavering.

Fans of Liverpool come from all backgrounds, even A-Listers and chart toppers.

As the Premier League season draws to a close, LiverpoolWorld looks at 20 of the club's most famous fans who will have been following the side over the past 10 months, ranked by social media following on Instagram.

1 . Damian Lewis - Actor and Musician Instagram followers - 12,300

2 . Chris De Burgh - Singer Instagram followers - 17,700

3 . Johnny Vegas - Comedian Instagram followers - 19,600

4 . Mike Myers - Actor Instagram followers - 62,200