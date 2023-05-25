Everything to know about the Europa League final as Liverpool are headed to compete.

Liverpool are headed for their first season in the Europa League since 2016 as they have all but confirmed a fifth-place finish in the Premier League. There is still a chance for the Reds to make top four, but that would require Manchester United losing both of their remaining games.

Jurgen Klopp and his team will be hoping for a strong run in Europe next season to make up for their struggling form this campaign. At one point, it seemed completely out of the question that Liverpool would qualify for any European football, but thanks to a 10-match unbeaten streak, they have pulled off a superb comeback.

If the Reds manage to make it to the final of the 2023/24 Europa League final, let’s take a look at what they can expect.

Where will the 2024 Europa League final be played?

Next season’s final will be the 53rd instalment, and if Liverpool make it that far, they won’t have to travel too far from Anfield. It is set to be held at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, which is home to the Republic of Ireland’s national football team and Ireland’s rugby union team. The stadium has a 51,000 capacity for football and rugby matches.

The final will take place on May 22nd, 2024, eight months after the first group stage match kicks off on September 21st later this year.

How did Liverpool last fare in the Europa League?

The last time Liverpool played in the Europa League, they enjoyed an impressive run. After topping their group, they went on to beat Augsburg and Manchester United in the first two rounds of the knockouts. A thrilling quarter-final match against Dortmund followed, which saw Liverpool inch their way into the semis after an electric night at Anfield.

