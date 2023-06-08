Alexis Mac Allister is officially a Liverpool player after his arrival was confirmed by the club on Thursday

Liverpool have confirmed their first signing of what is expected to be a busy summer transfer window for the Merseyside club.

Alexis Mac Allister has penned a long-term deal at Anfield after joining from Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee.

The Reds are seeking a number of midfield additions this summer after failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in six years.

After signing for Liverpool, Mac Allister - who won the World Cup with Argentina last winter - told Liverpoolfc.com: “It feels amazing. It’s a dream come true, it’s amazing to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

“I wanted to be in [from] the first day of pre-season, so it’s good that everything is done. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates.

“It was a fantastic year for me – World Cup, what we achieved with Brighton – but now it’s time to think about Liverpool and try to be a better player and a better human being every day.”

Below we have picked out some of the best behind-the-scenes photos from Mac Allister’s first day as a Liverpool player. Take a look...

