Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation

21 brilliant photos of Alexis Mac Allister’s first day as a Liverpool player as signing announced

Alexis Mac Allister is officially a Liverpool player after his arrival was confirmed by the club on Thursday

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 8th Jun 2023, 12:27 BST

Liverpool have confirmed their first signing of what is expected to be a busy summer transfer window for the Merseyside club.

Alexis Mac Allister has penned a long-term deal at Anfield after joining from Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee.

The Reds are seeking a number of midfield additions this summer after failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in six years.

After signing for Liverpool, Mac Allister - who won the World Cup with Argentina last winter - told Liverpoolfc.com: “It feels amazing. It’s a dream come true, it’s amazing to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

“I wanted to be in [from] the first day of pre-season, so it’s good that everything is done. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates.

“It was a fantastic year for me – World Cup, what we achieved with Brighton – but now it’s time to think about Liverpool and try to be a better player and a better human being every day.”

Below we have picked out some of the best behind-the-scenes photos from Mac Allister’s first day as a Liverpool player. Take a look...

Alexis Mac Allister signing for Liverpool Football Club at AXA Training Centre on June 8

1. Alexis Mac Allister joins Liverpool

Alexis Mac Allister signing for Liverpool Football Club at AXA Training Centre on June 8 Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Alexis Mac Allister signing for Liverpool Football Club at AXA Training Centre on June 8

2. Alexis Mac Allister joins Liverpool

Alexis Mac Allister signing for Liverpool Football Club at AXA Training Centre on June 8 Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Alexis Mac Allister signing for Liverpool Football Club at AXA Training Centre on June 8

3. Alexis Mac Allister joins Liverpool

Alexis Mac Allister signing for Liverpool Football Club at AXA Training Centre on June 8 Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Alexis Mac Allister signing for Liverpool Football Club at AXA Training Centre on June 8

4. Alexis Mac Allister joins Liverpool

Alexis Mac Allister signing for Liverpool Football Club at AXA Training Centre on June 8 Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Champions LeagueBrighton and Hove AlbionPremier League