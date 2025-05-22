Liverpool and Arsenal are among the clubs who reportedly have Benjamin Sesko on their list of transfer targets.

A striker linked with a summer move to Liverpool ‘will leave’ his current club in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed.

The centre-forward position is one that the Reds have been expected to bolster. Despite cruising to the Premier League title, it has proven somewhat of a problem for head coach Arne Slot. Darwin Nunez has failed to grasp his chance again and has made only eight league starts to date - and scored seven goals in all competitions.

An exit for Nunez is likely some three years after his arrival from Benfica for up to £85 million. A switch to the Saudi Pro League has been suggested, although Atletico Madrid are also reportedly keen. Diogo Jota, meanwhile, has struggled to stay fit and that has been the story of his Liverpool career. At times, Luis Diaz has been utilised as a makeshift number nine but his preferred role is on the left wing.

Benjamin Sekso transfer latest

With Liverpool harbouring ambitions of defending the Premier League next season, as well as challenging for the Champions League, plenty of fans concur that the striker role needs to be addressed. Several are reportedly on the radar, with one being Benjamin Sesko. The Slovenia international has been a beacon of light in a lacklustre campaign for RB Leipzig as they missed out on European qualification after finishing seventh in the Bundesliga. Sesko fired 21 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions.

With his best years ahead aged 21, and having more than 150 senior outings under his belt, he meets the type of profile of player Liverpool usually look to sign. And according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Sesko will definitely be departing Leipzig in the coming months. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said: “The Red Bull group are in a difficult moment because Leipzig are out of European competitions for the first time since 2016-17.

“Benjamin Sesko will leave the club this summer. it's still not clear where Benjamin Sesko is going because many clubs are interested in signing this top striker. Don't forget his numbers, scoring more than 20 goals in a difficult season and sometimes playing more on the wing than a nine. He's still very young and that's why, for the potential of the player, there are still many clubs interested. One to watch for sure in the coming weeks.”

Will Liverpool sign Benjamin Sesko?

A price tag of around £80 million has reportedly been slapped on Sesko. That appears around the going rate for a new centre-forward, with Eintracht Frankfurt looking for similar should they sell Hugo Ektike.

Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak would be the ideal target but the Magpies will be reluctant to see and he would be expected to cost in excess of £120 million.

It will be intriguing if Liverpool aim to sign a striker should they be successful in their pursuit of Florian Wirtz, however. The Reds are battling Bayern Munich to sign the playmaker from Bayer Leverkusen. But with Wirtz valued at £126 million, that would likely take up a sizeable amount of Liverpool’s budget and could turn their attention elsewhere in terms of a striker.