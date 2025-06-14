AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool are among the clubs who are interested in signing the Bundesliga striker in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool believe they have a ‘very good chance’ to land one of their reported striker targets, it has been suggested.

The Reds are plotting a busy summer transfer window, with Arne Slot keen to strengthen his squad ahead of defending the Premier League title. Jeremie Frimpong has already signed from Bayer Leverkusen for £29.5 million as he replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Reds have also made a breakthrough in negotiations for Frimpong’s former Leverkusen team-mate Florian Wirtz in a deal that will cost an initial £100 million.

In addition, goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will arrive on 1 July for up to £29 million after a deal with Valencia was agreed last summer. Liverpool also want to sign AFC Bournemouth’s left-back Milos Kerkez who could cost around £45 million.

But there are still sections of fans that want to see Liverpool bolster their ranks in the centre-forward role. Despite cruising to a record-equalling 20th English championship, it proved a problem position throughout the 2024-25 season. Darwin Nunez struggled to nail down a regular spot and started only eight league games - and managed to score just seven goals in all competitions. In addition, Diogo Jota was again hit by fitness problems and ended the campaign largely out of favour, with Luis Diaz being deployed as a makeshift number nine.

Liverpool may first need to recoup funds before they enter the market for a marksman. Given that the Reds could be set to splash out in excess of £200 million, money will need to be accrued. Some £10 million has been banked from allowing Alexander-Arnold join Madrid before his contract expired, while Caoimhin Kelleher was sold to Brentford for up to £18 million. The likes of Nunez, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa and Kostas Tsimikas have all been linked with potential exits.

Once the transfer kitty is again topped up then Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes could enter the market. Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak looks out of the question despite being the striker most supporters covet. The Magpies’ qualification for the Champions League means it’ll be almost impossible to prise him away from St James’ Park.

However, Hugo Ekitike is another on the Reds’ radar. The 22-year-old enjoyed a fine campaign for Eintracht Frankfurt, scoring 22 goals in all competitions. As a result, SGE finished fourth in the Bundesliga and booked their spot in the Champions League.

After his impressive performances, Ekitike - valued at around £85 million - has attracted interest from the Premier League. Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly keen along with Liverpool. But according to Sky Sports Germany, the Reds feel they are well poised to land the race. Reporter Florian Plettenberg posted on X: “Liverpool see themselves having a very good chance in the race for Hugo #Ekitike. However, they have clearly signalled that they still need some time, as sales (including Darwin Nunez) need to happen first. Ekitike is aware of this. Chelsea remain in the race. Manchester United have called Eintracht Frankfurt, as revealed. #MUFC All three teams have received the same information: his price tag is €100m.”

Liverpool have also been linked with the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Victor Osimhen should they wish to bolster the number-nine position.