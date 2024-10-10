Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The January transfer window could bring some answers to questions that remain after the summer.

Liverpool fans won’t be thinking about the January transfer window right now after their flying start to the new season.

Arne Slot has settled in brilliantly and is currently leading a thriving team who have lost just once out of 10 games so far. However, there are the rumblings of contract issues and certain fringe players who could seek a January move away.

There are sub-plots developing and the upcoming window will give the club an opportunity to make decisions regarding said players - and if it isn’t done in the new year then next summer will give us definitive answers. However, until then, we can only speculate on which players’ futures are up in the air.

Caoimhin Kelleher - Definitely Won’t

The back-up keeper has been subject to bids from across the last few windows but all of them have been promptly rejected. Still, with the incoming Giorgi Mamardashvili next summer and Kelleher’s desire to play first-team football, he could exit next summer but January seems too unlikely given Alisson’s injury issues.

Mohamed Salah - Could Leave

With his deal up in the summer, January is the last chance for the Reds to recoup any money for him. If his desire is to leave then the club may look to offload him to the likes of Saudi Arabia in January, who would certainly bring huge funds. However, allowing someone like him to exit mid-season is highly unlikely.

Virgil van Dijk - Could Leave

Liverpool’s captain, he is also another player who has reached an impasse with his contract talks. He looks like he could continue in his role for a few more seasons but he is at risk at the moment.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Definitely Won’t

The last of the trio whose deals are up next summer, Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move as they eye a pre-contract agreement in January. He wouldn’t leave in the January window but, as mentioned, we can only wait for the club to resolve contract talks, if that is a possibility.

Wataru Endo - Could Leave

Having been a key starter last season, Endo has been relegated to a back-up midfielder. He should get more game time across the next few months due to the unrelenting fixture schedule but after Marseille showed their interest with a bid in the summer, he could leave if an appropriate deal arrives.

The 21-year-old is hugely talented but has played just eight minutes off the bench in the cup. He will likely have offers in January and he could exit on loan or permanently.