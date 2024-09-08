Getty Images

Are Liverpool headed for a busy 2025 for transfers?

Liverpool’s year on the transfer market has been a lot quieter than many expected. Jurgen Klopp’s departure sparked a barrage of rumours suggesting that an Anfield exodus could be on the cards but the majority of the same faces have returned for the first season of the Arne Slot era.

Whether it will be the same story next year though remains to be seen. The summer did indeed produce plenty of exit rumours and some of those could come to fruition either in January or once the season ends. It seems inevitable that Liverpool will indeed sign off on some significant sales next year but they are also working on keeping key players where they are.

With the January window already being discussed, we’ve taken a look at Slot’s roster and picked out some key players who we think will commit to at least another season with the Reds, and who might be headed for the door at some point next year.

Leave: Caoimhin Kelleher

Caoimhin Kelleher has made it clear that he wants to be first choice between the sticks but as long as Alisson is on the books, it’s not something that Liverpool can offer him. With summer signing Giorgi Mamardashvili due to arrive at Anfield next summer, it will surely open the door for Kelleher to pursue a permanent move somewhere he is guaranteed regular football.

Leave: Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez attracted significant attention during the summer and it looked likely that he would be moving on. The centre-back ended up staying with the Reds but his future remains uncertain. If he continues to struggle for regular game time under Slot, he could look for a move elsewhere in 2025. Gomez is yet to see a single minute of action so far this season and with Liverpool’s ongoing interest in new defenders, it could further push him towards the decision to leave.

Stay: Alisson

Despite Saudi Arabia showing interest in signing Alisson, his recent comments will surely put fans at ease over rumours of him leaving. Following the signing of Mamardashvili, Liverpool’s No.1 praised the decision but also stressed that he still has a lot to give to the club, via The Times.

Leave: Calvin Ramsay

Calvin Ramsay has been sent out on another loan this season and it begs the question, what does it his long-term future look like? With just two senior appearances to his name, the 21-year-old is looking less likely to be given a regular role at Anfield. With both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley to compete with as well, it’s hard to see where his minutes will come from.

Stay: Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah’s future has been one of the most highly speculated exit stories of the summer. Since last year’s intense pursuit from Saudi Arabia, the media has been monitoring any update on where Salah might be beyond this season. Multiple sources have reported Liverpool’s plans to table a new offer for Salah and according to the Liverpool Echo, the winger is ‘desperate’ to extend his stay.

Leave: Wataru Endō

When Liverpool fumbled their pursuit of key midfield targets last summer, Wataru Endō arrived as something of a panic purchase to replace Fabinho. The Japan captain could be moved on next year as Slot already seems to have a preferred midfield three, and Endō is not in it. If Liverpool sign a new No.6 next January or summer, his chances of playing will decrease even further and it could force his exit.

Stay: Virgil van Dijk

Like several other Liverpool players, Virgil van Dijk has been attracting interest from Saudi Arabia but recent comments from Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman could halt any potential switch. Following Steven Bergwijn’s move to Al-Ittihad, the boss said: “The book is basically closed to him. He knows what I think about this.”

Van Dijk still has a lot left to give the club and if Liverpool can continue to challenge for trophies, it’s hard to see why top players will be tempted by other clubs.

Leave: Kostas Tsimikas

While the left-back has been a solid signing for Liverpool and a great back-up for Andy Robertson, there may come a time where he is no longer happy to play second string. Kostas Tsimikas was linked with an exit over the summer and the Reds have also been eyeing a potential new left-back signing, which could push the Greek Scouser out.

Stay: Trent Alexander-Arnold

A new report from Football Insider claims that Trent Alexander-Arnold is the ‘most likely’ of the three players headed for the end of their contracts to sign a new deal. The Reds see the defender as Van Dijk’s natural successor and after highlighting that was his dream years ago, it’s hard to see Alexander-Arnold call time on his Liverpool career so soon.