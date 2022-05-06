Here are five players Liverpool could target for FREE this summer.

Liverpool have enjoyed another stellar campaign and are on track for winning the quadruple after reaching the Champions League final in dramatic fashion on Tuesday night.

The starting line-up has been exceptional and the likes of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Thiago have shone week in week out.

The Reds don’t particularly need to go all out this transfer window as they already have one of the best squads in the world, however they may look to bolster their squad depth and also add to their midfield - perhaps their ‘weakest’ position.

The Merseyside club are known for spending little and improving players rather than splashing the cash on big names and there are a number of free agents available this summer that could certainly improve their team without having to fork out alot of money.

Here are five free agents Liverpool could sign...

1. Boubacar Kamara (Marseille) The midfielder could be on his way out of Marseille this summer and has been heavily linked with Aston Villa.

2. Xavi Simons (PSG) PSG face a challenge at keeping hold of their Dutch wonderkid with Barcelona and Bayer Leverkusen interested. The midfielder has made eight senior appearances this season.

3. Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich) Tolisso looks likely to leave Bayern Munich and the likes of Inter Milan, Chelsea and Real Madrid have shown interest. The midfielder has been linked with Liverpool in the past.

4. Franck Kessie (AC Milan) The likes of Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in signing Kessie, though Barcelona are winning the race for his signature.