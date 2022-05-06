Liverpool have enjoyed another stellar campaign and are on track for winning the quadruple after reaching the Champions League final in dramatic fashion on Tuesday night.
The starting line-up has been exceptional and the likes of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Thiago have shone week in week out.
The Reds don’t particularly need to go all out this transfer window as they already have one of the best squads in the world, however they may look to bolster their squad depth and also add to their midfield - perhaps their ‘weakest’ position.
The Merseyside club are known for spending little and improving players rather than splashing the cash on big names and there are a number of free agents available this summer that could certainly improve their team without having to fork out alot of money.
Here are five free agents Liverpool could sign...