Liverpool’s summer has seen little movement so far but there is a feeling that could change once the Euros are over.
Arne Slot has arrived and is currently preparing for his first pre-season in charge and he has a huge squad to analyse before moving to any decisions. So far, news has seen them linked with a move for defenders and attackers. With a month to go until pre-season begins, it makes sense there will be movement at a club of the size of Liverpool but who will stay and who is likely to leave?
1. Kostas Tsimikas - Leave
Robertson and Joe Gomez are ahead of Tsimikas at the back and he has shown weaknesses defensively this season. If an offer comes in, it is likely the club wouldn't stand in his way - especially considering Liverpool have been linked with left-back signings in recent times. While an exit makes sense on paper, there hasn't been any concrete interest in him as of yet. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images
2. Adrian - Leave
The goalkeeper is set to exit at the end of his deal as Real Betis looks to be the move for the Spaniard. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images
3. Caoimhin Kelleher - Stay
Interest has been reported in Kelleher but, with nothing heard in a few weeks, he looks set to begin pre-season with the club. We could see interest in August, however. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images
4. Joel Matip - Leave
It was announced that Matip would be leaving at the end of his deal this summer; the defender was a brilliant free signing and he exits after a strong eight years on Merseyside. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.