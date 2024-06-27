Liverpool ’s summer has seen little movement so far but there is a feeling that could change once the Euros are over.

Arne Slot has arrived and is currently preparing for his first pre-season in charge and he has a huge squad to analyse before moving to any decisions. So far, news has seen them linked with a move for defenders and attackers. With a month to go until pre-season begins, it makes sense there will be movement at a club of the size of Liverpool but who will stay and who is likely to leave?